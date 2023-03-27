See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY)
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:
Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY - Free Report) : This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Wolters Kluwer’s shares gained 15.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Kontoor Brands (KTB - Free Report) : This lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Kontoor Brands’s shares gained 20.3% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU - Free Report) : This company which has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s shares gained 15.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
