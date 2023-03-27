Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27th:

Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY - Free Report) : This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer’s shares gained 15.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kontoor Brands (KTB - Free Report) : This lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Kontoor Brands’s shares gained 20.3% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU - Free Report) : This company which has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s shares gained 15.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

