We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Nucor (NUE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus
Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote
WPP (WPP - Free Report) : This marketing communications services company which provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.
WPP PLC Price and Consensus
WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote
Stellus Capital Investment (SCM - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company with an investment objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Quote
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX - Free Report) : This company which operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico with primarily focus on the home organization and solutions segment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote
International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) : This company which offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the district of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.