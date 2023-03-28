See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia and supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3 over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.3 compared with 38.2 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) : This company which operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Avis Budget Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
James River Group (JRVR - Free Report) : This insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
James River Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.63 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.