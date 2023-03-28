Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:  

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia and supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3 over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.3 compared with 38.2 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) : This company which operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

James River Group (JRVR - Free Report) : This insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

James River Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.63 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


