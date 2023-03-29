Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:

Nucor (NUE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Nucor’s shares gained 11.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enfusion (ENFN - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Enfusion’s shares gained 5.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) : This internally managed business development company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Trinity Capital’s shares gained 23.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


