Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:
Nucor (NUE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus
Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote
Nucor’s shares gained 11.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nucor Corporation Price
Nucor Corporation price | Nucor Corporation Quote
Enfusion (ENFN - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Enfusion, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enfusion, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enfusion, Inc. Quote
Enfusion’s shares gained 5.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Enfusion, Inc. Price
Enfusion, Inc. price | Enfusion, Inc. Quote
Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) : This internally managed business development company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Trinity Capital Inc. Price and Consensus
Trinity Capital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote
Trinity Capital’s shares gained 23.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trinity Capital Inc. Price
Trinity Capital Inc. price | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote
