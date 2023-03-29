See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX - Free Report) : This company which operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico with primarily focus on the home organization and solutions segment, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4 over the last 60 days.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C PE Ratio (TTM)
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C pe-ratio-ttm | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) : This is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Crocs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.55 compared with 19.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Crocs, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Crocs, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Nucor (NUE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus
Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote
Nucor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.33 compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Nucor Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Nucor Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Nucor Corporation Quote
