Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:
HireQuest, Inc. (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
HireQuest’s shares gained 27.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Embecta’s shares gained 11.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer lifestyle branded products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Solo Brands’ shares gained 83.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
