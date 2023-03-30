Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

HireQuest, Inc. (HQI - Free Report) : This company that provides temporary staffing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest’s shares gained 27.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Embecta’s shares gained 11.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer lifestyle branded products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Solo Brands’ shares gained 83.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

