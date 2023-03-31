Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This company which operates as a food and drug retailer in the United State, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

The Kroger Co.’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Kroger Co. Price

The Kroger Co. Price

The Kroger Co. price | The Kroger Co. Quote

Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) : This internally managed business development company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. Price and Consensus

Trinity Capital Inc. Price and Consensus

Trinity Capital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote

Trinity Capital’s shares gained 19.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trinity Capital Inc. Price

Trinity Capital Inc. Price

Trinity Capital Inc. price | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

Allegro MicroSystems’ shares gained 57.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Kroger Co. (KR) - free report >>

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) - free report >>

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail semiconductor