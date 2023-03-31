See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:
The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This company which operates as a food and drug retailer in the United State, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
The Kroger Co.’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) : This internally managed business development company that provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Trinity Capital’s shares gained 19.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Allegro MicroSystems’ shares gained 57.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
