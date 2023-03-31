See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:
Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) : This internally managed business development company which provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Trinity Capital Inc. Price and Consensus
Trinity Capital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.46%, compared with the industry average of 11.04%.
Trinity Capital Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Trinity Capital Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote
Stellus Capital Investment (SCM - Free Report) : This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company with investment objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.43%, compared with the industry average of 11.04%.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Quote
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership charter company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.10%, compared with the industry average of 4.65%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
