Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) : This rapidly growing containership charter company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1 over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.18 compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.30% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.75 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX - Free Report) : This company which operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico with primarily focus on the home organization and solutions segment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
