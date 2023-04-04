Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:  

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4 over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.31 compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atkore (ATKR - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products and offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Atkore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.41 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

APi Group (APG - Free Report) : This company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.09 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

