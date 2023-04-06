We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sun Country Airlines (SNCY - Free Report) : This air carrier company that provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.0% over the last 60 days.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 day.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest online travel companies in the world offerings cover hotel rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, vacation packages, cruises and travel insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0 over the last 60 days.
Booking Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Booking Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote
Brady (BRC - Free Report) : This company which is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Brady Corporation Price and Consensus
Brady Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brady Corporation Quote
Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation, along with thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.