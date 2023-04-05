See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:
National Beverage (FIZZ - Free Report) : This holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage’s shares gained 16.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
The Interpublic Group of Companies’ shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
BNP Paribas’ shares gained 39.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.