Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:

National Beverage (FIZZ - Free Report) : This holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

National Beverage Corp. Price and Consensus

National Beverage Corp. Price and Consensus

National Beverage Corp. price-consensus-chart | National Beverage Corp. Quote

National Beverage’s shares gained 16.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

National Beverage Corp. Price

National Beverage Corp. Price

National Beverage Corp. price | National Beverage Corp. Quote

The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

The Interpublic Group of Companies’ shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote

BNP Paribas’ shares gained 39.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BNP Paribas SA Price

BNP Paribas SA Price

BNP Paribas SA price | BNP Paribas SA Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) - free report >>

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) - free report >>

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-staples finance