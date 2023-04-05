Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:  

James River Group (JRVR - Free Report) : This insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9 over the last 60 days.

James River Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.47 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83 compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) : This company which operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.37 compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


