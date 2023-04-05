See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>
Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>
Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:
James River Group (JRVR - Free Report) : This insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9 over the last 60 days.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote
James River Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.47 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote
BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus
BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote
BNP Paribas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83 compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BNP Paribas SA PE Ratio (TTM)
BNP Paribas SA pe-ratio-ttm | BNP Paribas SA Quote
Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) : This company which operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 16 Midwestern states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus
Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote
Casey's General Stores has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.37 compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Casey's General Stores, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Casey's General Stores, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.