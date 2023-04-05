See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:
Belden (BDC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Belden Inc Price and Consensus
Belden Inc price-consensus-chart | Belden Inc Quote
Belden’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Belden Inc Price
Belden Inc price | Belden Inc Quote
Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus
Vaalco Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote
Vaalco Energy’s shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Vaalco Energy Inc Price
Vaalco Energy Inc price | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote
Trinity Capital (TRIN - Free Report) : This internally managed business development company which provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.
Trinity Capital Inc. Price and Consensus
Trinity Capital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote
Trinity Capital’s shares gained 11.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Trinity Capital Inc. Price
Trinity Capital Inc. price | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote
