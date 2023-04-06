Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

Diana Shipping (DSX - Free Report) : This shipping transportation services company which specializes in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Diana Shipping inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.46%, compared with the industry average of 1.96%.

Diana Shipping inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation, along with thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 31.9% over the last 60 days.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.69%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brady (BRC - Free Report) : This company which is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Brady Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Brady Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

