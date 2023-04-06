Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 6th:

Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 1.62 compared with 16.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) : This company which is a major designer, marketer, and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

