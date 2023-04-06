Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:  

Diana Shipping (DSX - Free Report) : This shipping transportation services company which specializes in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Diana Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.67 compared with 19.51 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3 over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.76 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

retail transportation