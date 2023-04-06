See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 6th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:
Diana Shipping (DSX - Free Report) : This shipping transportation services company which specializes in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Diana Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.67 compared with 19.51 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home decor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3 over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.76 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
