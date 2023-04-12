Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ageas SA/NV (AGESY - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) : This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 131.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) : This integrated steel and mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This company that manufactures flat-rolled and tubular steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


biotechnology medical