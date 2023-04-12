Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI - Free Report) : This peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

MoneyGram has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.09, compared with 19.60 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

