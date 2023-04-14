We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD - Free Report) : This digital media company that distributes content has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
BuzzFeed, Inc. Price and Consensus
BuzzFeed, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BuzzFeed, Inc. Quote
The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO - Free Report) : This coconut water products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Lamb Weston Price and Consensus
Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.25% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus
STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.