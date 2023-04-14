Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD - Free Report) : This digital media company that distributes content has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO - Free Report) : This coconut water products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) : This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.25% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


