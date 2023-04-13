Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This footwear and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) : This American distributor of health care products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.97 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

