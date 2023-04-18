We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Samsara Inc. (IOT - Free Report) : This company that provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its cloud has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) : This healthcare services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) : This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 173.5% over the last 60 days.
AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY - Free Report) : This household appliances company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.