New Strong Buy Stocks for April 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Samsara Inc. (IOT - Free Report) : This company that provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its cloud has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) : This healthcare services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX - Free Report) : This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 173.5% over the last 60 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY - Free Report) : This household appliances company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


