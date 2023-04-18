Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU - Free Report) : This coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.73, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY - Free Report) : This household appliances company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Electrolux has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.88, compared with 19.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

