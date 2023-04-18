See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 17th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:
Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU - Free Report) : This coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.73, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY - Free Report) : This household appliances company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Electrolux has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.88, compared with 19.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
