Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

CRH plc (CRH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

