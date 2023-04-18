See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
CRH plc (CRH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
