New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This processing and distribution company of industrial metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) : This exploration stage company that engages in the exploration and development of resource projects and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.