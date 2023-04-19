Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) : This company which provides customer relationship management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Salesforce Inc. Price and Consensus

Salesforce has a PEG ratio of 1.65 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Salesforce Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.49 compared with 2.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

