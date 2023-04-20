We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Lundin Mining Corporation (LUNMF - Free Report) : This base metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) : This retailer of branded merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) : This company that sells and rents wellheads and pressure control equipments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.