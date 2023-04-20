Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Swisscom AG Price and Consensus

Swisscom AG Price and Consensus

Swisscom AG price-consensus-chart | Swisscom AG Quote

Lundin Mining Corporation (LUNMF - Free Report) : This base metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.

Lundin Mining Corp. Price and Consensus

Lundin Mining Corp. Price and Consensus

Lundin Mining Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) : This retailer of branded merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Cactus, Inc. (WHD - Free Report) : This company that sells and rents wellheads and pressure control equipments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Cactus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cactus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cactus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cactus, Inc. Quote

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment systems company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) - free report >>

Swisscom AG (SCMWY) - free report >>

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - free report >>

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) - free report >>

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) - free report >>

Published in

retail