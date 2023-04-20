See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 20th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:
Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile giant from Germany has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
