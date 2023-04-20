Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile giant from Germany has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

