See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>
Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>
Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:
Lundin Mining Corporation (LUNMF - Free Report) : This base metals mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.
Lundin Mining Corp. Price and Consensus
Lundin Mining Corp. price-consensus-chart | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote
Lundin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.39, compared with 19.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Lundin Mining Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Lundin Mining Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Lundin Mining Corp. Quote
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile giant from Germany carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
Volkswagen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.14, compared with 19.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
Graphic Packaging has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.11, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Graphic Packaging Holding Company pe-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.