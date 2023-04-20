Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Lundin Mining Corporation (LUNMF - Free Report) : This base metals mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.

Lundin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.39, compared with 19.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile giant from Germany carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Volkswagen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.14, compared with 19.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.11, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


