Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

APi Group Corporation (APG - Free Report) : This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote

APi has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APi Group Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APi Group Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APi Group Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APi Group Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) - free report >>

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>

APi Group Corporation (APG) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy