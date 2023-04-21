Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals processing and distribution company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Published in

finance