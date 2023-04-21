Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals processing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.32, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Worthington Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

Worthington has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.93, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Worthington Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Worthington Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Worthington Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

Siemens AG price-consensus-chart | Siemens AG Quote

Siemens has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.09, compared with 19.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Siemens AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Siemens AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Siemens AG pe-ratio-ttm | Siemens AG Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) - free report >>

Siemens AG (SIEGY) - free report >>

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) - free report >>

Published in

finance