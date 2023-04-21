See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)
Siemens AG (SIEGY)
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals processing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.32, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Worthington has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.93, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Siemens has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.09, compared with 19.81 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
