See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Salesforce Inc. (CRM) - free report >>
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Salesforce Inc. (CRM) - free report >>
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 21st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:
Salesforce, Inc. (CRM - Free Report) : This company which provides customer relationship management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Salesforce Inc. Price and Consensus
Salesforce Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salesforce Inc. Quote
Salesforce has a PEG ratio of 1.67 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Salesforce Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Salesforce Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Salesforce Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Urban Outfitters, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus
Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote
Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.52 compared with 2.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Inter Parfums, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.