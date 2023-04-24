See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) - free report >>
Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) - free report >>
Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX - Free Report) : This oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Quote
NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.87 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Quote
Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus
Vaalco Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote
Vaalco Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.88 compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Vaalco Energy Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Vaalco Energy Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote
Tenaris (TS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus
Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote
Tenaris has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.78 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Tenaris S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Tenaris S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Tenaris S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.