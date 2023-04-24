Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:  

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX - Free Report) : This oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.87 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.88 compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tenaris (TS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.78 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


