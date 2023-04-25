See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:
Interface (TILE - Free Report) : This company is the world's largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Interface has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturing company which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
HeidelbergCement has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.11 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) : This transportation systems company which offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
