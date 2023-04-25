Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:  

Interface (TILE - Free Report) : This company is the world's largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Interface, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interface has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.85 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Interface, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturing company which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

HeidelbergCement AG Price and Consensus

HeidelbergCement has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.11 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HeidelbergCement AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) : This transportation systems company which offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus

Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30 compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Published in

