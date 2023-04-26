See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:
Vinci (VCISY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the construction of buildings and civil structures mainly in Europe, North America and the United Kingdom, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Vinci’s shares gained 6.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Danaos (DAC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Danaos’s shares gained 1.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
VICI Properties (VICI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
VICI Properties’ shares gained 9.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
