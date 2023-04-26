Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

Vinci (VCISY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the construction of buildings and civil structures mainly in Europe, North America and the United Kingdom, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Vinci’s shares gained 6.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.1%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Danaos (DAC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos’s shares gained 1.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

VICI Properties (VICI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

VICI Properties’ shares gained 9.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

construction finance transportation