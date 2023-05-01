Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv (VRTV - Free Report) : This North American business-to-business distribution solutions company which provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 day.

Encore Wire (WIRE - Free Report) : This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR (PCAR - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world and has substantial manufacturing exposure to light/medium trucks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford International (WFRD - Free Report) : This company that provides oil field services and equipment like drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


