Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 28th:

Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inter Parfums (IPAR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.42 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

