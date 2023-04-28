Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup’s shares gained 27.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Hubbell’s shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) : This automaker and a mobility company that designs, engineers, manufactures and sale automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems across the globe, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis’ shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


