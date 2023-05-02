We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Steelcase (SCS - Free Report) : This company which is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
MI Homes (MHO - Free Report) : This company which is one of nation's leading builders of single-family homes in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.0% over the last 60 day.
U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) : This company which makes and markets commercial silica, a specialized mineral, to a variety of attractive end markets in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
TriNet (TNET - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.