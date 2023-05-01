Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 1st:

Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software Inc Price and Consensus

Asure Software Inc Price and Consensus

Asure Software Inc price-consensus-chart | Asure Software Inc Quote

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 1.55 compared with 12.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asure Software Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asure Software Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asure Software Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Asure Software Inc Quote

APi Group (APG - Free Report) : This company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote

APi Group has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APi Group Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APi Group Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APi Group Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APi Group Corporation Quote

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) - free report >>

APi Group Corporation (APG) - free report >>

Published in

business-services internet retail