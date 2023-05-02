See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) - free report >>
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) - free report >>
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:
Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus
Vaalco Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Vaalco Energy Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Vaalco Energy Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Vaalco Energy Inc Quote
BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.3% over the last 60 days.
BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus
BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.10%, compared with the industry average of 4.25%.
BNP Paribas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)
BNP Paribas SA dividend-yield-ttm | BNP Paribas SA Quote
Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus
Geopark Ltd price-consensus-chart | Geopark Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Geopark Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Geopark Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Geopark Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens