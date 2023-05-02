Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:

Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company which is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy Inc Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Vaalco Energy Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor's,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.3% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.10%, compared with the industry average of 4.25%.

BNP Paribas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Geopark Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

