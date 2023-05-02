Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:  

Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company principally which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Vaalco Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.94 compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas and operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Geopark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.27 compared with 7.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beazer Homes USA (BZH - Free Report) : This company which designs, builds and sells single family homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.0% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

