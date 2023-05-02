See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:
Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) : This independent energy company principally which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Vaalco Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.94 compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Geopark (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas and operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Geopark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.27 compared with 7.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Beazer Homes USA (BZH - Free Report) : This company which designs, builds and sells single family homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.0% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
