New Strong Buy Stocks for May 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) : This company which is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Portillo's Inc. (PTLO - Free Report) : This fast-casual, quick service restaurant which offers Chicago-style favourites, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) : This air transportation services company that transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 day.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN - Free Report) : This software and services company that offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.