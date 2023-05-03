See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:
Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL - Free Report) : This company which offers various insurance and reinsurance products across all 50 states of the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital Group shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) : This company which is a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
MicroStrategy’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
