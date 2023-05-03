Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL - Free Report) : This company which offers various insurance and reinsurance products across all 50 states of the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital Group shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) : This company which is a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

MicroStrategy’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


