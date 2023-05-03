See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) - free report >>
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) - free report >>
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:
Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) : This transportation systems company which offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus
Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Garrett Motion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Garrett Motion Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Garrett Motion Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This service company that processes and distributes metals primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.16 compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
MYR Group (MYRG - Free Report) : This leading specialty contractors which serves the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada and have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote
MYR Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.26 compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MYR Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
MYR Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MYR Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.