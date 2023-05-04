Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Unum Group (UNM - Free Report) : This company which provides long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services along with disability insurance, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Unum Group’s shares gained 4.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) : This leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 39,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

McDonald's shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Woodward (WWD - Free Report) : This company which is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Woodward’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


