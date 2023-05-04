See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:
Unum Group (UNM - Free Report) : This company which provides long-term care insurance, life insurance, employer- and employee-paid group benefits and related services along with disability insurance, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Unum Group’s shares gained 4.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) : This leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 39,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
McDonald's shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Woodward (WWD - Free Report) : This company which is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Woodward’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
