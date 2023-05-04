Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.3% over the last 60 days.

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus

BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.32%, compared with the industry average of 4.25%.

BNP Paribas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

BNP Paribas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

BNP Paribas SA dividend-yield-ttm | BNP Paribas SA Quote

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This largest bank in Chile which mainly focuses in consumer and middle-market lending, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander Chile Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.25%.

Banco Santander Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco Santander Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco Santander Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Santander Chile Quote

Centerra Gold (CGAU - Free Report) : This is a gold mining company which is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Centerra Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Centerra Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

Centerra Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Centerra Gold Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Centerra Gold Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Centerra Gold Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Centerra Gold Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Centerra Gold Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) - free report >>

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) - free report >>

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) - free report >>

Published in

dividend-stocks finance gold