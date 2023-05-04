See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:
BNP Paribas (BNPQY - Free Report) : This company which is a European leader in global banking and financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.3% over the last 60 days.
BNP Paribas SA Price and Consensus
BNP Paribas SA price-consensus-chart | BNP Paribas SA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.32%, compared with the industry average of 4.25%.
BNP Paribas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)
BNP Paribas SA dividend-yield-ttm | BNP Paribas SA Quote
Banco Santander Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This largest bank in Chile which mainly focuses in consumer and middle-market lending, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus
Banco Santander Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander Chile Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.25%.
Banco Santander Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco Santander Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Santander Chile Quote
Centerra Gold (CGAU - Free Report) : This is a gold mining company which is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Centerra Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
Centerra Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | Centerra Gold Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Centerra Gold Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Centerra Gold Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Centerra Gold Inc. Quote
