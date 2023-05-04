Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 4th:

Coty (COTY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Coty has a PEG ratio of 2.11 compared with 2.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Modiv Inc. (MDV - Free Report) : This company which invest in real estate income-producing properties in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Modiv has a PEG ratio of 1.58 compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Infineon Technologies (IFNNY - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 2.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

