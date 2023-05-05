Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX - Free Report) : This X-ray imaging components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Varex’s shares gained 9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Ligand’s shares gained 7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) : This industrial flow management equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Flowserve’s shares gained 11% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

