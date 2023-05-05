See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:
Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX - Free Report) : This X-ray imaging components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Varex’s shares gained 9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Ligand’s shares gained 7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) : This industrial flow management equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Flowserve’s shares gained 11% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.